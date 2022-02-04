Kavinsky – “Zenith”

French producer Kavinsky is coming out with Reborn, his first new album since his 2013 debut OutRun, next month. We’ve already heard “Renegade,” which was co-written by Justice’s Gaspard Augé and featured vocalist Cautious Clay. And today, he’s sharing another track called “Zenith.”

According to a press release, Kavinsky envisioned “Zenith” as a sequel to “Nightcall,” his 2010 breakthrough hit that became an integral part of the iconic Drive soundtrack. Prudence, formerly of the Dø, sings the verses, while Diamond Nights’ Morgan Phalen takes the choruses. Listen below.

Reborn is out 3/25 via Astralwerks/Record Makers. Pre-order it here.