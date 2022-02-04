G Herbo – “Locked In”
Fresh off his appearance on “Survivor’s Guilt” from fellow Chicago rapper Saba’s exceptional new album Few Good Things, G Herbo is back with a new freestyle of his own. “Locked In” is two and a half minutes of nonstop rapping from Herbo, uninterrupted by hooks, over a big, boisterous beat laced with spicy electric guitar. Despite the upbeat feel, Herbo begins on a down note: “I was in a slump/ Ever since I lost my brother I been getting drunk.” From there we’re off and away with more of the grizzled, poetic bars heard on last year’s 25. Listen below.