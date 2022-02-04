Gladie – “The Barrel” (Aldous Harding Cover)

Gladie – “The Barrel” (Aldous Harding Cover)

Bandcamp Fridays are back! Gladie, Cayetana leader Augusta Koch’s project with Three Man Cannon’s Matt Schimelfenig, are celebrating by sharing a new cover of Aldous Harding’s “The Barrel.” As Koch explains:

Hey friends,

We took a quick break from working on our next album to record this song we love by Aldous Harding. Honestly, as much as I wish this new record would move along faster (I’m impatient) recording a cover of a song I love was a nice reminder of how fun this can all be.

Aldous has been one of my favorite musicians during these past few weird years. I’ve spent countless hard and happy days listening to her records, driving around in my car. anyway hope ya like it.

I’m pretty bad about posting about the band on the internet. It feels weird, I’m trying to get better at it. So thanks for listening and being here.
Even if I don’t know you personally, I really do hope you’re doing well.
<3 Gus

