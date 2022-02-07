The Who Announce 2022 North American Tour

The Who apparently have at least one North American tour left in them. The UK rock legends released their last album WHO in the fall of 2019, and they did get a chance to tour America behind that record before the pandemic shut everything down. The Who did have to cancel a planned 2020 tour of the UK and Ireland, as well as another North American trek. But today, the Who have announced that they’ll return to North America for another arena trek this spring.

The Who Hits Back tour will come to North America for two different legs — one in the spring and another in the fall. According to a press release, the band will perform with “some of the finest orchestras in the US and Canada.” We last heard from the Who when Roger Daltrey compared his contemporaries the Rolling Stones to “a mediocre pub band.” Now, he’ll get a chance to back his talk up. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

4/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

4/30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival

5/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

5/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

5/08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

5/13 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

5/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ TQL Stadium

5/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

5/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

5/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

5/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/28 – Bethenl, NY @ Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/09 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/28 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/04-95 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM