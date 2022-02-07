alt-J – “The Actor”

alt-J – “The Actor”

Next week, alt-poppers alt-J are releasing their first new album in five years, The Dream. The Leeds-based band has shared three singles from it already — “Hard Drive Gold,” “U&ME,” and “Get Better” — and today they’re back with one last advance track from it, “The Actor.” They set the scene as such: “Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA’s most famous hotel.” Listen below.

The Dream is out 2/11 via Canvasback/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

