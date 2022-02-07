A couple of weeks ago, Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night shared an all-star 10-minute metal salute to David Bowie’s “Station To Station.” Today, Two Minutes To Late Night has returned with a cover of a very different rock classic. The latest entry in the series, in which metal and punk musicians get together remotely to cover old songs, is a salute to Van Halen’s explosive 1981 rager “Unchained,” and it features a wild combination of musicians.

For the Two Minutes To Late Night version of “Unchained,” Jordan Olds has enlisted the services of Matt Pike, legendary frontman of stoner-metal institutions Sleep and High On Fire. Pike is a guitar wizard like Eddie Van Halen, but that’s not why he’s here, since it sure seems like he doesn’t play guitar on the cover. Instead, Pike is here because he’s also a bare-chested rock wildman like David Lee Roth. For the video, Pike slaps on a DLR wig and just belts out all the insane ad-libs from the original.

The “Unchained” cover also has another very successful musician: Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, who spends his free time playing in harder bands like Sect, Racetraitor, and the Damned Things. Russian Circles’ Mike Sullivan comes in for the necessary guitar wizardry, and Jordan Olds also plays on the cover. Below, check out the Two Minutes To Late Night “Unchained” cover and the video for the Van Halen original.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.