Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 20th Anniversary Shows

Wilco are about to play some concerts in honor of the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, one of the greatest albums of all time. YHF first hit the internet in an officially sanctioned capacity in the fall of 2001, so we celebrated the 20-year milestone last fall. But it wasn’t commercially released until April 2002 — hence the gigs transpiring in April 2022.

The shows will take place in the week leading up to Yankee Hotel Foxtrot‘s anniversary: four in NYC at United Palace, then two more in the band’s Chicago hometown at Auditorium Theatre on the album’s actual UK and US release dates of April 22 and 23. Wilco will play the full album in order at all six shows along with “a mix of concert favorites and rarities.” It seems likely that “A Magazine Called Sunset” will be performed at some point, yeah? Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 11 at Wilco’s site, where you can also get tickets for their regular tour dates and the recently announced Solid Sound festival.

What’s more, Wilco are teasing “archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases coming later this year,” which might actually be more exciting than the shows. No further details on the reissues for now, so in the meantime, here are the dates of the YHF-focused gigs.

YHF ANNIVERSARY SHOWS:

04/15 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/16 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/17 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/19 – New York, NY @ United Palace

04/22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre