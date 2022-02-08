Sunflower Bean – “Who Put You Up To This?”
It has been almost four long years since Sunflower Bean last released a full-length album, their sophomore outing Twentytwo In Blue. The wait for its follow-up is about to come to an end. Today, Sunflower Bean have announced a new album called Headful Of Sugar. It’s out at the beginning of May.
“Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised,” bassist/vocalist Julia Cumming said in a statement. “Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?”
Along with the announcement, Sunflower Bean have also shared a lead single called “Who Put You Up To This?” “Are you satisfied? Who put you up to do things that you do? Was it your own choice? Questioning your life is the first step to taking the agency to change it,” they said of the track. “Sometimes you have to let go of who you have been so that you can become who you want to be.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Who Put You Up To This?”
02 “In Flight”
03 “Otherside”
04 “Roll The Dice”
05 “Headful Of Sugar”
06 “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes”
07 “Stand By Me”
08 “Post Love”
09 “Baby Don’t Cry”
10 “Beat The Odds”
11 “Feel Somebody”
TOUR DATES:
02/24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge*
02/25 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*
02/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*
03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^
03/05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power^
03/06 – Pittsburg, PA @ Club Cafe^
03/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^
03/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^
03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^
03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^
03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/15 – 03/17 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
03/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
03/30 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
03/31 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/01 – Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival
04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/04 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University
04/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
04/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
04/07 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
04/09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
04/10 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms
04/11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/29 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
04/30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
05/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
05/19 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/22 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme
05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box SD
06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
06/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
*w/ Empath
^w/ Barrie
Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 via Mom + Pop.