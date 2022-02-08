Sunflower Bean – “Who Put You Up To This?”

It has been almost four long years since Sunflower Bean last released a full-length album, their sophomore outing Twentytwo In Blue. The wait for its follow-up is about to come to an end. Today, Sunflower Bean have announced a new album called Headful Of Sugar. It’s out at the beginning of May.

“Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised,” bassist/vocalist Julia Cumming said in a statement. “Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?”

Along with the announcement, Sunflower Bean have also shared a lead single called “Who Put You Up To This?” “Are you satisfied? Who put you up to do things that you do? Was it your own choice? Questioning your life is the first step to taking the agency to change it,” they said of the track. “Sometimes you have to let go of who you have been so that you can become who you want to be.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Who Put You Up To This?”

02 “In Flight”

03 “Otherside”

04 “Roll The Dice”

05 “Headful Of Sugar”

06 “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes”

07 “Stand By Me”

08 “Post Love”

09 “Baby Don’t Cry”

10 “Beat The Odds”

11 “Feel Somebody”

TOUR DATES:

02/24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge*

02/25 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

02/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

03/05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power^

03/06 – Pittsburg, PA @ Club Cafe^

03/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^

03/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^

03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^

03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^

03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 – 03/17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/30 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

03/31 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/01 – Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/04 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

04/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

04/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

04/07 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

04/09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

04/10 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

04/11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/29 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

05/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

05/19 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/22 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme

05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box SD

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

*w/ Empath

^w/ Barrie

Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 via Mom + Pop.