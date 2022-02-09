Watch A New Short Documentary On Moog Synthesizer Co-Inventor Herb Deutsch For His 90th Birthday Today
Today is the 90th birthday of Herbert Deutsch, the composer and music pioneer who coinvented the Moog synthesizer with Bob Moog in 1964. Deutsch is the subject of the first episode of Moog Music’s new documentary series GIANTS, which will also include stories from early modular synthesizer adopter Bernie Krause, modular synthesis legend Suzanne Ciani, and Mute Records founder Daniel Miller. Watch Deutsch discuss his collaboration with Bob Moog and composing one of the first electronic songs ever written as a response to racist atrocities in Alabama in the documentary short below.