Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan For $1 Million, Citing Unpaid Royalties

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s widow has sued Wu-Tang Clan Productions, alleging that the late rapper’s estate is owed at least $1 million in unpaid royalties, according to Variety. ODB, born Russell Tyrone Jones, was a founding member of Wu-Tang. He died from a drug overdose in 2004 at age 35.

His widow, Icelene Jones, has alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that Wu-Tang Clan Productions didn’t pay royalties to ODB’s estate from 2011 to July 2021. By that point, they did reportedly send a check for $130,000. The suit also says that the estate received some money in 2019 and 2020, but the combined payments are allegedly only a part of what is still owed. The suit also states that ODB’s estate asked for accountings and payments over the years, but received none.

According to a 1992 recording agreement, ODB was supposed to be paid 50% of net earnings on the publishing of his copyrighted songs, while the other Wu-Tang members would split 50% of net earnings from the sound recordings. The suit also says that ODB’s estate is owed royalties on merchandise and videos.

Filed via New York Supreme Court, the suit alleges breach of contract and seeks $1 million in damages, plus interest and attorneys’ fees.