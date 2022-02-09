Fawn – “Grafitti In The Hall”
Since all of the non-Johnny Jewel members of Chromatics broke up the band last year, they’ve started pursuing their own projects. Ruth Radelet put out an Elliott Smith cover, Adam Miller has his debut solo album coming out at the end of this week, and now Nat Walker is involved with a new band called Fawn alongside Glass Candy’s Ida No. They just released their first proper single, “Graffiti In The Hall,” which is just lovely, with some hypnotic guitar and synth interplay. “In a blue dawn/ Sunlight’s on the wall/ Shining on graffiti in the hall,” No sings on the mumbly chorus. Check out a video for the song below.