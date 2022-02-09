Rihanna Met With George Miller About Starring In Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road — good movie. Would it have been even better with Rihanna in it? We’ll never know. But we do know now that Rihanna in fact auditioned for the film, meeting with director George Miller and casting director Ronna Kress when they were trying to figure out who would portray the five Wives in the film. (The parts ended up going to Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton.)

In a new published excerpt from Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild And True Story Of Mad Max: Fury Road, a book-length oral history of the film that’s coming out later this month, Miller reflects on meeting Rihanna. “Usually, actors turn up dressed very casually, but boy, Rihanna looked spectacular when she walked in,” Miller reflected. “I’m not sure she was even aware of the content of the movie, so she dressed up as Rihanna, which was the right thing to do.”

It’s worth noting that Rihanna dressed up in a Furiosa-inspired look for a W magazine cover shoot in 2016, a year after Mad Max: Fury Road was released.