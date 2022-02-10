Best Coast’s Cat Snacks Has Died

Snacks, the ginger cat owned by Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, has died. Snacks was featured on the artwork for Best Coast’s 2010 debut Crazy For You and Wavves’ King Of The Beach, and he was seen just a couple months ago on the cover art for Best Coast’s latest single “Leading.”

“I always knew this day would come, but I hoped it never would. I said goodbye to my angel baby Snacks this afternoon,” Cosentino wrote on Instagram. “He was not just my cat. He belonged to all of you. He was the third member of this band. Our mascot. Our cover star. Our merch king.” She continued:

He meant everything to me and I’m going to miss him so much, but I know he will live on forever by way of the legacy he created simply by being himself. He loved you all so much and he knew you loved him. 14 wonderful years. I’m so honored that I got to be his mom. I love you forever Snacks. Long live the king

https://twitter.com/WAVVES/status/1491583663045185536