Best Coast’s Cat Snacks Has Died

News February 10, 2022 10:11 AM By James Rettig

Best Coast’s Cat Snacks Has Died

News February 10, 2022 10:11 AM By James Rettig

Snacks, the ginger cat owned by Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, has died. Snacks was featured on the artwork for Best Coast’s 2010 debut Crazy For You and Wavves’ King Of The Beach, and he was seen just a couple months ago on the cover art for Best Coast’s latest single “Leading.”

“I always knew this day would come, but I hoped it never would. I said goodbye to my angel baby Snacks this afternoon,” Cosentino wrote on Instagram. “He was not just my cat. He belonged to all of you. He was the third member of this band. Our mascot. Our cover star. Our merch king.” She continued:

He meant everything to me and I’m going to miss him so much, but I know he will live on forever by way of the legacy he created simply by being himself. He loved you all so much and he knew you loved him. 14 wonderful years. I’m so honored that I got to be his mom. I love you forever Snacks. Long live the king

https://twitter.com/WAVVES/status/1491583663045185536

Related

Crazy For You Turns 10
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    4 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    2 days ago

    Steve Albini Commends Insane Clown Posse For Owning Up To Problematic Lyrics, Says Joe Rogan Should “Step The Fuck Up” Like Violent J

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest