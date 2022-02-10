LA’s Lookout Fest Brings Together SoundCloud Rap & Hardcore

News February 10, 2022 10:24 AM By Tom Breihan

LA’s Lookout Fest Brings Together SoundCloud Rap & Hardcore

News February 10, 2022 10:24 AM By Tom Breihan

SoundCloud rap and hardcore are two genres of music driven by reckless energy and mosh-sweat, and it seems fair to say that the two genres share a lot of the same fans. In the past, SoundCloud rappers and hardcore bands have shared stage at shows like the $uicideboy$’ Grey Day tours. This spring, those two worlds will once again come together at a one-day festival in Los Angeles that looks like a lot of fun.

The Masked Gorilla, a longtime advocate for certain strains of underground rap, is co-promoting Lookout Fest with LiveNation, and the show goes down 4/2 at the Hollywood Palladium Festival Grounds. The headliners are South Florida rappers Ski Mask The Slump God and $NOT, and the bill also features rap entities like City Morgue, SSGKobe, Ka$hadmi, 2kbaby, WHOKILLEDXIX, CMTEN, and Tony Velour. They share the bill with hardcore and hardcore-adjacent bands Trash Talk, Show Me The Body, Angel Du$t, Jesus Piece, Narrow Head, and Zulu. I wonder if Denzel Curry is mad that he’s not booked. You can find out all the relevant info here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    4 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    2 days ago

    Steve Albini Commends Insane Clown Posse For Owning Up To Problematic Lyrics, Says Joe Rogan Should “Step The Fuck Up” Like Violent J

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest