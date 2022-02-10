LA’s Lookout Fest Brings Together SoundCloud Rap & Hardcore

SoundCloud rap and hardcore are two genres of music driven by reckless energy and mosh-sweat, and it seems fair to say that the two genres share a lot of the same fans. In the past, SoundCloud rappers and hardcore bands have shared stage at shows like the $uicideboy$’ Grey Day tours. This spring, those two worlds will once again come together at a one-day festival in Los Angeles that looks like a lot of fun.

The Masked Gorilla, a longtime advocate for certain strains of underground rap, is co-promoting Lookout Fest with LiveNation, and the show goes down 4/2 at the Hollywood Palladium Festival Grounds. The headliners are South Florida rappers Ski Mask The Slump God and $NOT, and the bill also features rap entities like City Morgue, SSGKobe, Ka$hadmi, 2kbaby, WHOKILLEDXIX, CMTEN, and Tony Velour. They share the bill with hardcore and hardcore-adjacent bands Trash Talk, Show Me The Body, Angel Du$t, Jesus Piece, Narrow Head, and Zulu. I wonder if Denzel Curry is mad that he’s not booked. You can find out all the relevant info here.