Congotronics International – “Banza Banza” & “Beyond The 7th Bend”

New Music February 10, 2022 11:35 AM By James Rettig

Congotronics International is a supergroup made up of Konono Nº1, Kasai Allstars, Deerhoof, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons’ Matt Mehlan. They’ve been working on their debut album for over a decade now, after Konono Nº1 and Kasai Allstars went on their Congotronics vs. Rockers tour, which featured 10 Congolese musicians playing with 10 indie-rockers. The first Congotronics International album is called Where’s The One, and it’ll be out at the end of April. Listen to two tracks from it, “Banza Banza” and “Beyond The 7th Bend,” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Where’s The One?”
02 “Resila”
03 “Kule Kule Redux”
04 “The Chief Enters Again”
05 “Château Rouge”
06 “Super Duper Rescue Allstars”
07 “Tita Tita”
08 “Doubt/Hope”
09 “Banza Banza”
10 “Kabongo Celeste”
11 “On The Road”
12 “Beyond the 7th Bend”
13 “Many Tongues In Our Band”
14 “For Augustin”
15 “Even The Boa Can’t Swallow A Viper”
16 “Mama’s Way/Above The Tree Line”
17 “Ambulayi Tshaniye”
18 “Bombo & Sifflets”
19 “Tshitua Fuila Mbuloba”
20 “Mulume/Change”
21 “Tandjolo’s Greetings”

Where’s The One is out 4/29 via Crammed Discs.

