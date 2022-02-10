Charli XCX Says Social Media Criticism Of Her Album Rollout Has Taken A Toll On Her Mental Health

Since last year, Charli XCX has been rolling out her next studio album, Crash, which is due out in March. Most recently, she released the Rina Sawayama collaboration “Beg For You“; it was also just leaked that she’s attached to perform at Afterparty, “the world’s first NFT-gated art and music festival” that will take place in Vegas next month. This morning, the pop star posted a statement on her social media accounts talking about the toll that public negative feedback has taken on her mental health.

“I’ve always had a pretty open dialogue with you guys and so I just wanna mention a few things that have been on my mind recently,” Charli XCX wrote in her statement. “have been feeling like I can’t do anything right at the moment. I know social media isn’t exactly a haven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here.” She continued:

I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me – for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things I do, etc. I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it – and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age. But yeah anyways.. I just wanted to get on here and say, hey I’m really out here trying my best and working my ass off to make things that are hot and exciting and there’s honestly so much more insane stuff to come 😉 ! In the meantime I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from a far when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can’t really handle it here right now. Eternal love, Charli x

https://twitter.com/charli_xcx/status/1491788926402498561

Crash is due out 3/18 via Asylum/Atlantic. A “Beg For You” video is coming out tomorrow.