glaive Surfs The Hyperpop Multiverse

I think we all got a little tired of hearing what hobbies our peers took up during lockdown in early 2020. At first, baking sourdough and watching Tiger King were novel activities, since none of us could possibly know how long the pandemic would actually last. Those pastimes can’t help but feel inconsequential compared to the project undertaken by 17-year-old Ash Gutierrez, aka hyperpop breakout star glaive, who used his COVID lockdown boredom to forge a music career that is quickly making him one of the most recognized artists in his genre.

First, a refresher on what constitutes hyperpop: The microgenre’s extremely online origins date back to the 2014 birth of UK chipmunk-voiced pop machine PC Music, which unleashed a slew of performers that appeared more like online avatars than real artists: label leader A.G. Cook, the late SOPHIE, Hannah Diamond, QT, etc., as well as Charli XCX’s less mainstream material. The PC Music characters borrowed from earlier pop progenitors like Britney Spears and Kesha but arranged the puzzle pieces differently so that the end product would resemble something warped, surreal, and vaguely dystopian. You can also trace hyperpop back to SoundCloud’s “NightCore” style, which pitch-shifts vocals and illustrates cover artwork via anime characters.

As Eli Enis wrote for Vice in 2020, “The style also pulls heavily from rap of the cloud, emo and lo-fi trap variety, as well as flamboyant electronic genres like trance, dubstep and chiptune. Sonic fusionists like 100 gecs, glitchy rappers like David Shawty, and animated electronic producers like Gupi have all been described as hyperpop. Each of those artists are already making unclassifiable combinations of genres, so outside of a collective allegiance to gaudy auto-tune, hyperpop’s identity is less rooted in musical genetics than it is a shared ethos of transcending genre altogether, while still operating within the context of pop.”

Despite that summary, in another smart piece last year Enis drew the line between hyperpop and digicore, which “drags emo-rap’s cadences and pathos into the same project file with hyperpop’s playful auto-tune and its open-source embrace of myriad EDM beats, as well as other SoundCloud micro-scenes like Plugg and rage rap.” That article made the case that glaive is more digicore than hyperpop, though the casual listener might not know or care about such distinctions. The point: Hyperpop and its adjacent subgenres have been bubbling for a few years now, and it’s easy to see how today’s music teens would feel right at home in this realm, especially if they were forced to stay indoors for months on end and plug themselves deeper into the Matrix.

Back to glaive: The North Carolina native was born in 2005 and started making music in his bedroom as the pandemic set in, uploading tracks that were equal parts inspired by Midwestern emo, SoundCloud rap, and maximalist poppers 100 gecs. “Glaive,” so you know, is the name of a weapon from the video game Dark Souls III, or so I read. This is where I admit that I know literally nothing about video games! Cool name, though! Soon, glaive got collaborating with other genre performers, connecting with them through instant messaging platform Discord. To add another feather in his cap, glaive started popping up on Spotify’s official hyperpop playlist, which currently houses a crooning, midtempo ballad called “icarus.” (Other artists currently in the mix are Alice Glass, Ericdoa, midwxst, Laura Les, and aldn.)

By late 2020, glaive had released a handful of singles, like the elegantly layered “life is pain,” the thudding “astrid,” and the booping, looping “sick.” Also that year, he got signed by Interscope for a short-term deal, which has since produced four EPs: 2020’s Cypress Grove, 2021’s All Dogs Go To Heaven and Then I’ll Be Happy (with Ericdoa), and last month’s Old Dog, New Tricks, which is technically a deluxe reissue of All Dogs Go To Heaven plus five new tracks, including the aforementioned “icarus.” Clearly writer’s block hasn’t been an issue.

Today, glaive is in the midst of his first headlining tour and absorbing oodles of praise from places like Fader and the New York Times, where Jon Caramanica writes, “More tense than a tug of war and more fun than a loop-the-loop, [‘i wanna slam my head against the wall’] is an evolutionary leap for the young hyperpop star glaive, who is finding the middle ground between the scene’s mayhem and the sweetness of pop.”

It’s pretty easy to see where the hype (excuse the pun) is coming from. Glaive has the DIY/bedroom pop appeal of early Billie Eilish, who started out by writing and producing songs from the comfort of her tiny sleeping quarters in Los Angeles. Unlike Eilish, though, glaive has a rags-to-riches story going for him (kind of like fellow musician and current Euphoria star Dominic Fike), giving other hopefuls the impression that if he can be plucked from obscurity on sheer talent, so could they.

Glaive’s urgent-sounding vocals also have the genre-fluid quality that Post Malone arguably made popular in the ’10s, and that extends to the song structures, which sound like the musical equivalent to a Picasso. A very, very online Picasso.

The tracks on Old Dogs, New Tricks are all under three minutes, which makes sense, given what I’ve heard about how the internet is eroding our collective attention spans. Whichever genre tag you want to give him, glaive is definitely adept at layering on multiple genres like trap, hip-hop, pop-punk, and rock with relative ease. Each song has a jittery quality, as if glaive mainlined sugar and caffeine prior to recording. (He’s spoken before about suffering from anxiety, telling LineOfBestFit, “I’m a nervous person.”)

Glaive is what happens when you match that twitchiness with Gen Z’s tech-savvy industriousness. Not only is he part of a generation that is pulling musical influences from a mess of decades and genres, his songs sound like the sonic equivalent to an especially well-made TikTok video. I was just having a conversation with another 30-something friend, and we were losing it over how platforms like TikTok have turned kids into full-on, professional-grade video editors. DIY in music is nothing new, but glaive and others like him are basically pushing the very idea of DIY to a totally fresh place at warp speed. It must be all major labels can do to keep up.