The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

Real Lies’ new song is called “An Oral History Of My First Kiss” — a plainspoken title giving cinematic drama to one of those life experiences we all go through at young and uncomfortable ages. The song delivers on that promise, with frontman Kevin Lee Kharas speaking over a bleary dance track, narrating around the moment in question and mulling over the awkward in-between spaces, glimpses into the adult world at an age where those snapshots are still not quite legible.



But the song is also quite a bit more than that. While the music is both washed-out and propulsive, at once sifting through pre-teen memories and firing directly back to that moment, Kharas’ lyrics are a story but also an almost free-associative account of a certain kind of youth in general. In a statement about the song, Kharas said it’s “about girls with Saturday jobs and boys with nothing to do finding magic in each other, in boring places with boring people who have cruel and stupid ideas about anything or anyone who’s different.” It sounds like filmic John Hughes romance, teenage misfits and outsiders finding love.



But anyone who’s grown up in suffocating, dead-end small towns knows the larger feeling Kharas is talking about. Living in a place where there seems to be nothing for you is the exact scenario that makes it easier to live through those movie narratives, or to turn to more destructive escapism as you get closer to that adult world: “I’m trying to come of age, can we change the subject?/ To the powders and the chemicals/ Just talking hypotheticals!” “But there must be a place where things fucking happen,” Kharas sings elsewhere. There’s an irony running through “Oral History”: that youthful desire to get out, to find where life actually is, met with the fact that once you get there, you find yourself remembering scenes like these — all the things that did happen, the formative experiences that still find you in nowhere places. —Ryan