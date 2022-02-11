Corey Taylor – “On The Dark Side” (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Cover)

New Music February 11, 2022 11:38 AM By Peter Helman

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman and Machine Gun Kelly nemesis Corey Taylor released his debut solo album CMFT in 2020. And today, he’s announcing the follow-up EP CMFB…Sides, a collection of nine previously unreleased B-sides, covers, acoustic versions, and live performances. There are covers of songs by KISS, Metallica, Eddie Money, and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, whose “On The Dark Side” from the 1983 Eddie And The Cruisers soundtrack serves as the project’s first single. (He also works in a bit of John Mellencamp’s “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.,” the Romantics’ “What I Like About You,” and Neil Diamond’s “Cherry, Cherry” at the end.) Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Holier Than Thou” (Metallica Cover)
02 “All This And More” (Dead Boys Cover)
03 “Kansas (Acoustic)”
04 “Shakin’” (Eddie Money Cover)
05 “Home/Zzyxz Rd (Live)”
06 “Lunatic Fringe” (Red Rider Cover)
07 “Got To Choose” (Kiss Cover)
08 “Halfway Down (Acoustic)”
09 “On The Dark Side” (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Cover)

CMFB…Sides is out 2/25 via Roadrunner. Pre-order it here.

