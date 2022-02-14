Watch Foo Fighters Bring Live Rarities To The Metaverse

Foo Fighters played a concert in the Metaverse last night following Super Bowl LVI. The 10-song, 46-minute set, which was viewable on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages and the Horizon Ventures app, was broadcast live from the Los Angeles Convention Center. Rather than a VR experience, it seems like it was just your basic livestreamed concert with high production values — maybe a bit of a Get Back vibe thanks to the empty soundstage situation? The show did, however, feature several live rarities.

The Foos opened with the live debut of “T-Shirt.” Later on, they played “Walking After You” for the first time since 2006, and the show ended with their first performance of “Home” since 2007. You can check out the full performance at Facebook, but here’s the setlist for reference:

SETLIST:

“T‐Shirt”

“This Is a Call”

“Best Of You”

“Waiting On A War”

“The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

“Walking After You”

“Times Like These”

“All My Life”

“These Days”

“Home”

In other Foos news, here they are performing “Fraggle Rock Rock” for the new Apple TV+ series Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock:

And in other Meta news, their Super Bowl ad featured “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds: