LSDXOXO – “SMD”

New Music February 14, 2022 9:53 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO released Dedicated 2 Disrespect, his XL Recordings debut and one of the best EPs from 2021. Today, he’s back with a new song called “SMD,” another brash dance track built around a raunchy hook, in this case: “Suck my dick/ I know you want it, bitch,” inspired by the 2000 Lil’ Kim song of a similar title. The single will be included on a Dedicated 2 Disrespect remix collection that will be out next month. Check out “SMD” below.

Dedicated 2 Disrespect is out 3/25 via Floorgasm. There will be remixes from TYGAPAW, VTSS, BADSISTA, D.Dan, River Moon, Estoc, and Anal House.

