Dehd – “Bad Love”

New Music February 14, 2022 3:27 PM By Tom Breihan

The Chicago indie rock trio Dehd has been on a steady ascent over the last few years, and they’ve just announced that their new album Blue Skies is coming out this spring. The new album is the band’s first for Fat Possum, their new home, and they recorded it in the same studio where they made their last album, 2020’s Flower Of Devotion. They’ve just shared “Bad Love,” the new LP’s revved-up first single.

“Bad Love” is a big, propulsive howler that evokes memories of ’00s blog-rock. Bandleader Emily Kempf really roars out her lyrics about having “a heart full of redemption.” Kempf co-directed the “Bad Love” video with Kevin Veselka, and it’s got the band looking really Mad Max. Below, check out the video, the Blue Skies tracklist, and the dates for Dehd’s upcoming tour.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Control”
02 “Bad Love”
03 “Bop”
04 “Clear”
05 “Hold”
06 “Memories”
07 “Window”
08 “Palomino”
09 “Waterfall”
10 “Dream On”
11 “Empty In My Mind”
12 “Stars”
13 “No Difference”

TOUR DATES:
4/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
4/30 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)
5/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
5/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
5/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
5/06 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
5/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
5/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
5/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
5/13 – Austin, TX – Antones
5/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
5/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
5/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
5/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
5/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
5/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
5/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
5/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
5/27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
5/28 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
6/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
6/11 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

Blue Skies is out 5/27 on Fat Possum.

