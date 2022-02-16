Last week, Spoon, maybe the most consistently great long-running indie rock band on the planet, released Lucifer On The Sofa, another awesome album in an unending string of awesome albums. Spoon are out on the road now, which is good news for people who like live music. Last night, the band took their well-oiled show to the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they didn’t just play one song.

On the proper Kimmel broadcast, Spoon bashed out the Lucifer On The Sofa single “The Hardest Cut.” They sounded great, bringing extra muscle and bite to a song that already had plenty of both. They looked great, too. Britt Daniel is 50 years old now, and he might look cooler than he’s ever looked in his life. But the real fireworks came after that first song, when Spoon stuck around on the Kimmel stage and played a bunch of extra songs.

It’s been a good, long minute since we’ve seen an extended web-only performance for a late-night talk show. But that pre-pandemic practice might be ready for a comeback. Spoon are old hands at this; when they released their greatest-hits LP in 2019, they played six songs on the Kimmel stage. Last night, they followed “The Hardest Cut” with the Lucifer On The Sofa banger “Wild” and then followed it with beloved older jam “Small Stakes” and “Inside Out.” It’s a real pleasure to see this band doing its thing again. Watch it below.

Lucifer On The Sofa is out now on Matador.