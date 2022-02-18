Tame Impala – “The Boat I Row”
Last fall, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker announced The Slow Rush deluxe box set due to arrive in early 2022. Well, release day is here, so now we can hear the previously unreleased b-side “The Boat I Row.” It follows an already released “Breathe Deeper” remix featuring Lil Yachty and another B-side, “No Choice.”
In addition to b-sides, extended cuts, and remixes (including 2020 reworks by Four Tet and Blood Orange), the box set features alternate artwork, a 40-page booklet, and a Slow Rush calendar for the year 2050.
Listen to “The Boat I Row” below.
The Slow Rush deluxe box set is out now via Interscope.