The UK’s Porridge Radio have announced a follow-up album to 2020’s Every Bad. Titled Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, the new LP arrives later this spring. To celebrate, the band is releasing a video for the lead single, “Back To The Radio.”

Of “Back To The Radio,” Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin explains:

“Back To The Radio” feels like a huge introductory hello or a big ceremonial goodbye. I wrote it at the end of 2019 when we were gearing up for the release of Every Bad and I felt like a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle. The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen – and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to. To me there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.

Watch the “Back To The Radio” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Back To The Radio”

02 “Trying”

03 “Birthday Party”

04 “End Of Last Year”

05 “Rotten”

06 “UCanBeHappyIfUWantTo”

07 “Flowers”

08 “Jealousy”

09 “IHopeSheʼsOK2”

10 “Splintered”

11 “The Rip”

12 “Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky”

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky is out 5/20 via Secretly Canadian.