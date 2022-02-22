THING Festival Lineup Has Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, & More
After Seattle’s Sasquatch Festival ceased operations in 2018, the event’s founder Adam Zacks launched a new event called THING, which took place at Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. Now, after a pandemic-imposed break, THING will return for a second year this summer. It’ll feature a lineup that includes Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, Faye Webster, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, Helado Negro, Dry Cleaning, and more. It’ll also have some comedy names, including Triumph The Insult Comic Dog and the SNL trio Please Don’t Destroy.
THING 2022 will take place from August 26-28. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb 25) at 10AM PST. More info here.