Mdou Moctar – “Nakanegh Dich”

Jamie Kelter Davis

New Music February 22, 2022 10:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Later this week, Mdou Moctar is digitally reissuing his 2021 full-length Afrique Victime with a handful of new tracks, which includes demos and live takes of songs from the album. “These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band,” Moctar’s bassist and producer Mikey Coltun said in a statement. “These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”

The reissue also contains a demo of a previously unreleased track, “Nakanegh Dich,” which was recorded at the same time as the rest of the album. “This is Mdou’s very first time using a wah pedal,” Coltun notes. “At some point, Mdou called Rob [Schnapf] into the studio and asked him to control the wah with his foot while Mdou shredded a solo.”

Listen below.

The Afrique Victime deluxe reissue is out on Thursday (Feb 24), the same day Mdou Moctar’s US tour begins.

