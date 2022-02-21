Stream Na-Kel Smith’s Bugged-Out New Rap EP +

February 21, 2022
Stream Na-Kel Smith's Bugged-Out New Rap EP +

New Music February 21, 2022 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan
The 27-year-old Los Angeles rapper and producer Na-Kel Smith has already been a pro skateboarder, an actor, and a member of the extended Odd Future clan. Smith has contributed to records by people like Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, and Tyler, The Creator, and he’s made plenty of records on his own, too. Last month, Smith released a deeply strange EP called Skullface Bonehead. Today, he’s followed that record with a similarly short and weird new one.

Smith’s latest EP is called +. (Yes, its title is just the plus sign.) Smith produced all seven songs himself, and it features appearances from relative unknowns RealYungPhil, 454, CashCache, and Niontay. It’s a woozy, garbled 15-minute record that combines nonchalant lo-fi raps with busy, warped soundscapes that mimic the feeling of internet-style information overload. Stream the + EP below.

The + EP is out now on A Dream No Longer Deferred Records.

