Last year, Delaware’s Firefly Festival made its triumphant post-lockdown return, moving from spring to fall and bringing a roster of acts like Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and the Killers to the Woodlands in Dover. This year, Firefly is coming back again, and it’ll once again happen in the fall. The Firefly bookers unveiled this year’s lineup today, and it’s a weird one.

This year’s Firefly headliners fit into two distinct camps. We’ve got Halsey and Dua Lipa, two major-league current-day pop stars who are chasing some version of credibility. And we’ve got Green Day and My Chemical Romance, two survivors of past stadium-punk booms, holding down the nostalgic-rocker end of things. Weezer are also high up on the lineup, which means you can recreate the whole Hella Mega Tour experience at Firefly, except with the vastly superior My Chemical Romance standing in for Fall Out Boy.

The rest of the Firefly lineup is heavy on pop and rap stars, including Tha Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Bleachers, Yungblud, Cordae, and WILLOW. We’ve also got stuff like Charli XCX (who might fit into the “pop or rap stars” bin), Jamie xx, Manchester Orchestra, 100 gecs, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny The Butcher, Indigo De Souza, Mallrat, Mannequin Pussy, CHAI, and Jordana, among many others. The whole thing goes down 9/23-26 at the Woodlands, and you can find all the relevant information here.