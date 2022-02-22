Sigur Rós Announce North American Tour, Reunite With Keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson For New Album
Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, with keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson rejoining the band for the first time in almost a decade. They’re going to debut some new songs during their newly announced world tour, their first in nearly five years, which will take them across North and Central America this spring/summer. Tickets will go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, February 25, and you can check out the first batch of dates below.
TOUR DATES:
04/30 Morelos, MX @ Festival Vaivén
05/03 Monterrey, MX @ Citibanamex Auditorium
05/05 Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
05/11 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
05/13 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/17 Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
05/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
05/23 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/24 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/25 Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
05/27 Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
05/28 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/31 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
06/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
06/03 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
06/04 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
06/06 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/07 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
06/08 Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre
06/10 Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
06/11 Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
06/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
06/17 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/18 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre