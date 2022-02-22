Sigur Rós Announce North American Tour, Reunite With Keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson For New Album

Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, with keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson rejoining the band for the first time in almost a decade. They’re going to debut some new songs during their newly announced world tour, their first in nearly five years, which will take them across North and Central America this spring/summer. Tickets will go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, February 25, and you can check out the first batch of dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/30 Morelos, MX @ Festival Vaivén

05/03 Monterrey, MX @ Citibanamex Auditorium

05/05 Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

05/11 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/13 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/17 Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

05/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

05/23 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/24 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/25 Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

05/27 Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

05/28 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/31 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

06/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/03 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/04 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

06/06 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/07 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06/08 Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre

06/10 Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

06/11 Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

06/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

06/17 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/18 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre