Stream Blood Incantation’s New Ambient Album Timewave Zero
Colorado death metal band Blood Incantation have followed up their 2019 opus Hidden History Of The Human Race with an ambient album. Timewave Zero consists of two long tracks, “Io” and “Ea,” divided into four movements each. It is decidedly not a metal album, but its electronic soundscapes are just as vast and heavy as you might expect from a death metal band making ambient music. Stream the album below.
Timewave Zero is out now on Century Media.