Stream Blood Incantation’s New Ambient Album Timewave Zero

New Music February 25, 2022 10:35 AM By Peter Helman
0

Stream Blood Incantation’s New Ambient Album Timewave Zero

New Music February 25, 2022 10:35 AM By Peter Helman
0

Colorado death metal band Blood Incantation have followed up their 2019 opus Hidden History Of The Human Race with an ambient album. Timewave Zero consists of two long tracks, “Io” and “Ea,” divided into four movements each. It is decidedly not a metal album, but its electronic soundscapes are just as vast and heavy as you might expect from a death metal band making ambient music. Stream the album below.

Timewave Zero is out now on Century Media.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Hero”

5 days ago 0

Tool Enrage Fans By Selling Signed Vinyl For $810

5 days ago 0

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Announces Record Store Day EP, Her First New Release In 13 Years

5 days ago 0

Sorrow And Extinction Turns 10

4 days ago 0

Stream Na-Kel Smith’s Bugged-Out New Rap EP +

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest