Watch Daryl Hall Cover Eurythmics’ “Here Comes The Rain Again” From New Solo Retrospective

At the beginning of April, Daryl Hall is kicking off his first solo tour in a decade. To coincide with it, he’s also releasing a 30-track retrospective of his solo career called BeforeAfter. Alongside songs from his five solo albums, BeforeAfter also features six previously unreleased performances from Hall’s Live From Daryl’s House series.

One of those is Hall’s take on the Eurythmics’ immortal banger “Here Comes The Rain.” Hall actually performs it alongside Dave Stewart, who he also has a bit of history with; Stewart was a producer and partial co-writer for Hall’s 1986 album Three Hearts In The Happy Ending Machine.

The version with the two of them is stripped down compared to the Eurythmics’ original, just Hall on piano and Stewart on acoustic guitar. Check it out below.

BeforeAfter is out 4/1 via Legacy Recordings. Pre-order it here.