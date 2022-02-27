Snootie Wild Dead At 36 Following Shooting In Houston

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

News February 27, 2022 12:32 PM By James Rettig
0

Snootie Wild has died at 36 following a shooting in Houston. The Memphis, TN-born rapper, real name LePreston Porter, was found shot in the neck next to his car in a ditch on early Friday morning, as local news station ABC 13 reports. He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injury.

Snootie Wild was a protege of Yo Gotti, and his 2014 breakout single “Yayo” featured Gotti. “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever,” a post from his official social accounts read.

