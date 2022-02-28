Jordan Olds great video series Two Minutes To Late Night has covered a whole lot of ground over the past two years, but it might be at its best when it gives metal heavyweights a chance to pay goofy tribute to their heroes. That’s definitely what happens in the latest Two Minutes to Late Night cover, a salute to British metal overlords Judas Priest.

In this week’s video, Jordan Olds and friends take on “Screaming For Vengeance,” the title track from Priest’s monster 1982 album. (The obvious Screaming For Vengeance cover would’ve been “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’,” but Two Minutes To Late Night rarely goes the obvious route.) In the fired-up and faithful cover, Jordan Olds shares lead-vocal duty with Mastodon singer and drummer Brann Dailor. Dailor dresses up like Rob Halford to deliver those wailing lead vocals, and he cosplays as the late Priest drummer Dave Holland when he plays drums.

There’s another drummer on the cover, too: Gene Hoglan, who’s done stints in legendary metal bands like Dark Angel, Death, and Testament. Hoglan is also part of the crew behind Dethklok, the fictional Adult Swim metal band, and the “Screaming For Vengeance” cover also features Dethklok contributor and Danny Elfman collaborator Nili Brosh on guitar. Jonathan Donais, of Shadows Fall and Anthrax, also plays guitar. Phil Hall, the Richmond metal fixture who’s played with Municipal Waste and Iron Reagan and Cannabis Corpse, handles bass duties. Below, watch the “Screaming For Vengeance” cover and listen to the Judas Priest original.

Over the weekend, Jordan Olds also paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan. Working entirely solo, Olds covered “Hit The City,” the PJ Harvey collaboration that Lanegan released in 2004. Check out the cover and the Lanegan original below.

