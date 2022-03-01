My Idea – “Crutch”

My Idea — the team-up between Palberta’s Lily Konigsberg and Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos — is releasing their debut album, CRY MFER, at the end of April. They announced it last month with the title track, and today they’re back with the new single “Crutch,” a sunny and bright pop song about an unhealthy co-dependency.

“‘Crutch’ was written at a time when both of our personal lives had begun to collapse around us,” the duo said in a statement. “Outside influences began to disappear and as we began to rely on each other more and more – the music was the only thing that functioned amidst the chaos. This song became kind of a beacon leading us through the remainder of making the album.”

Listen below.

CRY MFER is out 4/22 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.