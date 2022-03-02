Pinegrove’s career has followed a tortured, nonlinear arc, but they’re still around, and they’ve now reached the stage where they’re getting booked on TV shows. Earlier this year, Pinegrove released their album 11:11. Last night, they made their late-night debut on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Pinegrove didn’t perform in-person in the Corden studio. Instead, they sent in video of themselves playing in what looked like a rehearsal space, with stage-lights already set up. (Introducing them, Corden said that 11:11 is “brilliant.”) Pinegrove played “Cyclone,” the penultimate song on 11:11. They’ve always been a committed live band, and they brought a lot of energy and pathos to their performance. Watch it below.

11:11 is out now on Rough Trade.