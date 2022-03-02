Katy Kirby Covers Alex G, The Handsome Family For Cool Dry Place Expanded Edition

Right around this time last year, Katy Kirby released her Album Of The Week-worthy debut Cool Dry Place, and since then she’s opened for the likes of Waxahatchee and Illuminati Hotties. Kirby is out on the road again right now, on a co-headlining tour with Sun June, and today she’s released an expanded edition of Cool Dry Place featuring two covers that she has occasionally broken out live. One of them is Alex G’s House Of Sugar highlight “Bad Man,” and the other is “So Much Wine, Merry Christmas,” a song originally by the Handsome Family, though Kirby took her cues from Andrew Bird’s own cover of it.

Here is Kirby’s statement on the pair of covers:

Cool Dry Place turned a year old a couple weeks ago, to celebrate we’ve recorded the two covers we played when we finally got to tour with CDP— “So Much Wine, Merry Christmas” by the Handsome Family and “Bad Man” by Alex G—turns out both songs are comically niche since no one else really seemed to know them, but that is ok! They’re both important to me and I’m glad they’re recorded and I’m glad they were made with people I love, xoxo etc.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/02 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch *

03/03 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

03/04 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

03/05 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

03/06 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s Oasis *

03/08 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

03/09 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottelneck *

03/10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

03/11 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack *

03/12 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

03/26 Nyon, CH @ La Parenthése

03/28 Graz, AT @ Scherbe

03/29 Vienna, AT @ Haus Der Musik

03/31 Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

04/02 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/04 Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

04/05 Glasgow, UK @ Glad Cafe

04/06 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

04/07 London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

04/12 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

04/13 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

04/16 Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre #

04/17 Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre #

04/19 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

04/21 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre #

04/23 Dallas, TX @ The Factory #

04/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

* w/ Sun June

# w/ Pinegrove

Cool Dry Place is out now via Keeled Scales.