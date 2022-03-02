On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe, Publicist/Manager Daniel Cooper Explains The Music Industry

0

On this week’s Callin Me Maybe, we’re joined by music publicist and band manager Daniel Cooper. Daniel founded Lucky Bird Media four years ago, and since then has merged with a handful of other independent publicists. He specializes in working with emerging artists, and you’ve seen plenty of his past and current clients on this site over the years: Deeper, Jordana, Francis Of Delirium, Hypoluxo, Ducks Ltd., W.H. Lung, koleżanka, and many more. He’s also gotten into managing some acts, and currently looks after Foyer Red, who happen to share members with Hypoluxo and koleżanka. Daniel and I are going to give you some behind-the-scenes-how-the-sausage-gets-made accounts of how the industry works at this level. If you’ve got any questions for us, comment below or call in here, tomorrow at 4PM EST.

