Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman has announced her forthcoming sophomore album Teeth Marks is coming in June. Following 2020’s Old Time Feeling, Teeth Marks explores the way unrequited love and other types of emotional trauma affect the body. It also grapples with Goodman’s coming out story and the fallout that occurred in her Kentucky community. Today, Goodman is sharing the album’s moving title track.

“This is a song about the phantom limb of love: a condition in which a lover’s mind is deluded and we make the mistake of taking a step forward, only to fall face first into the reality of another’s heart. A reality we are unwilling to accept – a land of false promise we find ourselves not equipped to walk in.”

Listen to “Teeth Marks” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Teeth Marks”

02 “All My Love Is Coming Back to Me”

03 “Heart Swell”

04 “When You Say It”

05 “If You Were Someone I Loved”

06 “You Were Someone I Loved”

07 “Work Until I Die”

08 “The Heart Of It”

09 “Dead Soldiers”

10 “Patron Saint Of The Dollar Store”

11 “Keeper Of The Time”

TOURDATES

03/15-16 – Austin TX @ SXSW

03/17 – Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion

03/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Official Showcase at Continental Club

03/18 – Austin, TX @ South By San José

04/05 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall *

04/07 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

04/08 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey *

04/10 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

04/22 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

04/23 – Decatur, GA – Amplify Decatur

04/24 – Chattanooga, TN – Songbirds +

04/25 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +

04/26 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East +

04/28 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm +

04/29 – Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre +

04/30 – Waverly, AL – Standard Deluxe +

06/07 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

06/10 – Stockholm, SE – Stockholm Americana

06/11 – Copenhagen, DK – Copenhagen Americana

06/12 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Americana

08/11 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewing ^

08/13 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole ^

08/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum ^

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^

08/17 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall ^

08/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent ^

08/20 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge ^

08/21 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

08/22 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

08/24 – Bozeman, MT – Live from the Divide ^

08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room ^

08/27 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird ^

08/28 – Fort Collins, CO – The Armory ^

08/29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu’s Downstairs ^

09/09-10 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots

* w/ Jason Isbell

+ w/ Son Volt

^ w/ John Moreland

Teeth Marks is out 6/3 via Verve Forecast/UMG.