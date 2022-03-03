S.G. Goodman – “Teeth Marks”
Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman has announced her forthcoming sophomore album Teeth Marks is coming in June. Following 2020’s Old Time Feeling, Teeth Marks explores the way unrequited love and other types of emotional trauma affect the body. It also grapples with Goodman’s coming out story and the fallout that occurred in her Kentucky community. Today, Goodman is sharing the album’s moving title track.
“This is a song about the phantom limb of love: a condition in which a lover’s mind is deluded and we make the mistake of taking a step forward, only to fall face first into the reality of another’s heart. A reality we are unwilling to accept – a land of false promise we find ourselves not equipped to walk in.”
Listen to “Teeth Marks” below.
TRACKLIST
01 “Teeth Marks”
02 “All My Love Is Coming Back to Me”
03 “Heart Swell”
04 “When You Say It”
05 “If You Were Someone I Loved”
06 “You Were Someone I Loved”
07 “Work Until I Die”
08 “The Heart Of It”
09 “Dead Soldiers”
10 “Patron Saint Of The Dollar Store”
11 “Keeper Of The Time”
TOURDATES
03/15-16 – Austin TX @ SXSW
03/17 – Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion
03/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Official Showcase at Continental Club
03/18 – Austin, TX @ South By San José
04/05 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall *
04/07 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *
04/08 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey *
04/10 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
04/22 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn +
04/23 – Decatur, GA – Amplify Decatur
04/24 – Chattanooga, TN – Songbirds +
04/25 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +
04/26 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East +
04/28 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm +
04/29 – Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre +
04/30 – Waverly, AL – Standard Deluxe +
06/07 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
06/10 – Stockholm, SE – Stockholm Americana
06/11 – Copenhagen, DK – Copenhagen Americana
06/12 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Americana
08/11 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewing ^
08/13 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole ^
08/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum ^
08/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^
08/17 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall ^
08/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent ^
08/20 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge ^
08/21 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^
08/22 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^
08/24 – Bozeman, MT – Live from the Divide ^
08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room ^
08/27 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird ^
08/28 – Fort Collins, CO – The Armory ^
08/29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu’s Downstairs ^
09/09-10 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots
* w/ Jason Isbell
+ w/ Son Volt
^ w/ John Moreland
Teeth Marks is out 6/3 via Verve Forecast/UMG.