Long Island’s Kill Your Idols got together in 1995, and they released three albums of fast, hooky melodic hardcore before breaking up in 2007. The band’s heyday coincided with a boom in Long Island hardcore and emo, and their soaring ferocity made them cult heroes. Kill Your Idols reunited to play the 2013 Black N Blue Bowl in New York, and they’ve played occasional shows since then. Today, Kill Your Idols have released their first new record since 2006, but it’s not just a Kill Your Idols record.

The new Kill Your Idols release is a split 7″, and they’re sharing it with a much younger band. Fellow Long Islanders Rule Them All have been around for a few years, and their burly and unpretentious melodic hardcore is a direct descendent of what Kill Your Idols were doing 20 years ago. They’re really good, too; their 2019 EP Dreams About… was a low-key banger. There’s something very cool about these two generations of aesthetically aligned Long Island bands coming together for a new record.

On the new split 7″, Kill Your Idols and Rule Them All contribute two songs apiece, and all four tracks are rippers. Both bands bring big hooks and grizzled authority, and both of them sound like peers. Check out the full split below.

<a href="https://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr60-split">FSR60 – Split by Kill Your Idols, Rule Them All</a>

The Kill Your Idols/Rule Them All split is out now on Flatspot Records.