NYC Lifts Vaccine Requirement For Concert Venues Starting Monday

Ever since last fall, when the delta variant was wreaking havoc and the COVID-19 pandemic was suddenly escalating again, New York City has required proof of vaccination for indoor concerts and other indoor public events. A lot has changed since then, including the rise and fall of the omicron variant. And now, the city is changing its policy.

The office of Mayor Eric Adams announced today that starting this Monday, March 7, NYC will suspend Key To NYC, the program requiring proof of vaccination at many public venues. “Indoor venues, including restaurants, fitness facilities, and entertainment will no longer be required to check for proof of vaccination before customers enter.” The announcement continues that although the legal requirement to check for proof of vaccination will be lifted, these venues “will still have the flexibility to require proof of vaccination or masking indoors if they choose.”

The announcement comes as part of a rollback that also includes the end of the indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools. Regarding that policy, the announcement reads, “Masks will be optional in indoor settings & will be available for anyone who wants to wear one. Masks will continue to be required for all settings with kids under 5 years of age.” Adams announced the news at a press conference in Times Square today, which you can watch below.

New York City is leading the fight against #COVID19 and we’re winning. Join us at Times Square for a major announcement. https://t.co/lEK91gPYaQ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 4, 2022