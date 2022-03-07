Ibibio Sound Machine – “17 18 19”

At the end of the month, Ibibio Sound Machine are releasing a new album, Electricity, which was produced by Hot Chip. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — the title track, “All That You Want,” and “Protection From Evil” — and today they’re sharing one more, “17 18 19.” Here’s what the crew had to say about the song:

This is more of a traditional style Ibibio Sound Machine track which came out of a studio jam we had. Eno’s vocal is based around a Nigerian playground chant that seemed to fit perfectly with the playful sound of the instrumental. The lyrics are rhetorically questioning the seemingly meaningless words that come out of the mouths of people, with reference to certain world events of the day. We reworked the drum track with Hot Chip, taking it down more of a post-punk route with a bit of a nod to Tom Tom Club.

Listen below.

Electricity is out 3/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.