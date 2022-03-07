Maria BC – “Good Before”

Last month, Maria BC announced their first full-length album, Hyaline, the follow-up to last year’s debut EP Devil’s Rain, with the lead single “The Only Thing,” and today they’re sharing the understated and gorgeous “Good Before.” Here’s what they had to say bout the song:

I wrote “Good before” in 2019, before any of the other songs on Hyaline — and before any of the songs on Devil’s Rain, for that matter. I put it away for a while because I thought it was too pop-y, but eventually I got over that. Now it holds a special place in my heart. Some of the lyrics came to me on the highway, when the sun was starting to rise, and I was running on no sleep, just Dunkin’. It’s unusual for lyrics to come to me ~in the wild~ like this. I like to block out time to sit in a spot and write. That’s just my style. When inspiration comes to me out of nowhere, I’m immensely grateful.

Listen below.

Hyaline is out 5/27 via Father/Daughter (US) / Fear Of Missing Out (UK). Pre-order it here.