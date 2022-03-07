Maria BC – “Good Before”

Ulysses Ortega

New Music March 7, 2022 1:07 PM By James Rettig
0

Maria BC – “Good Before”

Ulysses Ortega

New Music March 7, 2022 1:07 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Maria BC announced their first full-length album, Hyaline, the follow-up to last year’s debut EP Devil’s Rain, with the lead single “The Only Thing,” and today they’re sharing the understated and gorgeous “Good Before.” Here’s what they had to say bout the song:

I wrote “Good before” in 2019, before any of the other songs on Hyaline — and before any of the songs on Devil’s Rain, for that matter. I put it away for a while because I thought it was too pop-y, but eventually I got over that. Now it holds a special place in my heart. Some of the lyrics came to me on the highway, when the sun was starting to rise, and I was running on no sleep, just Dunkin’. It’s unusual for lyrics to come to me ~in the wild~ like this. I like to block out time to sit in a spot and write. That’s just my style. When inspiration comes to me out of nowhere, I’m immensely grateful.

Listen below.

Hyaline is out 5/27 via Father/Daughter (US) / Fear Of Missing Out (UK). Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

1 day ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers – “When The Party’s Over” (Billie Eilish Cover)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest