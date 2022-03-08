Ben Schwab and Jacob Loeb have been making music together since 2013, first as Golden Days and then as the slightly different Golden Daze. They put out their last album, Simpatico, in 2019, and today they’re back with their first new song since then. “Nobody Else” is crisp and dreamy, and the band described it as “a bridge between [Simpatico] and whatever comes next. “The song is in some ways about stepping into the role of a support, someone to lean on, maybe for someone who’s always been there to lean on,” Loeb noted. Listen below.

“Nobody Else” is out now via Lucky Buckeye Records.