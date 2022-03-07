Koyo – “Ten Digits Away”

A couple years ago, members from Typecaste, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Rain Of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline got together to form Koyo. The band has two releases to their name now, 2020’s Painting Words Into Lines and last year’s Drives Out East, and today they’ve put out a new single, “Ten Digits Away,” over at their new home of Pure Noise Records.

“Ten Digits Away feels so time and place to the band right now, it feels like a special moment. It’s everything I love about The music we make with Koyo perfected in its purest, realest, most honest form,” the group’s Joey Chiaramonte said in a statement. Check out a video for the song below.

“Ten Digits Away” is out now via Pure Noise Records.