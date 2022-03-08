Mal Blum – “Candy Bars & Men”

Mal Blum – “Candy Bars & Men”

Emma Mead

New Music March 8, 2022 12:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Mal Blum is releasing a new EP, Ain’t It Nice, next month. We’ve heard “Stockpiled Guns & TV Dinners” from it so far and today Blum is sharing “Candy Bars & Men,” a pinched and pained track that Blum says is “an ode to solo interstate travel, gay cruising, roadside motels, intimacy with strangers, novelty, desire, familiarity, bliss, shame, vending machines, and checking in and out.” It comes with a music video directed by Gaby Dunn. Watch and listen below.

The Ain’t It Nice EP is out 4/15. Pre-order it here.

