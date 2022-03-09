This Week On Callin Me Maybe: Widowspeak Speak!
Widowspeak, who’ve been one of the most quietly excellent bands in the indie sphere for a good solid decade now, are releasing their new album The Jacket this Friday. The day before, band braintrust Molly Hamilton and Robert Earl Thomas will be joining us on Callin Me Maybe, our weekly interactive talk show on the Callin app. Tune in here this Thursday at 4PM ET to listen to our wide-ranging chat, and call in with your questions or comments for the band. If they podcast as well as they make dreamy folk-adjacent indie rock, it should be an awesome show.