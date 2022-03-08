Oceanator – “Stuck”

Last month, Oceanator announced their sophomore Bartees Strange-produced album, Nothing’s Ever Fine, with “Bad Brain Daze,” which featured a sax solo from Jeff Rosenstock, a music video directed by Chris Farren, and gang vocals from a whole lot of other musicians. The album’s next single, “Stuck,” has a few less names involved but is just as impactful, packing a walloping guitar punch that breaks into a fervor in its last minute. Here’s Elise Okusami on the track:

Stuck is about that feeling of all your collective traumas, disappointments, and general sadness just accumulating over the years and weighing you down more and more. I wrote this song the very first day I got my new baritone guitar. Bartees and Mike really helped me bring out the heaviness I was looking for with it in the studio, really helping me dial in a great guitar tone. We borrowed a double kick pedal for this song and Andrew Whitehurst nailed the drums. Eva Lawitts did the bass remote and I think the bass line is perfect.

Check it out below.

Nothing’s Ever Fine is out 4/8 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.