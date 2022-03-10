Pillow Queens – “No Good Woman”

Early next month, the Irish Band To Watch alums Pillow Queens are releasing their sophomore album, Leave The Light On. They’ve shared “Be By Your Side” and “Hearts & Minds” from it already, and today they’re back with another single, “No Good Woman.”

“This song is one which is very narrative based, though not in a linear way. It’s written more from the perspective of someone looking upon the scenarios of those around them,” the band’s singer Pam Connolly said in a statement. “It tries to convey a perpetual hopelessness of debt and striving for an ideal that can never be achieved. It’s pretty much a song about Sisyphus.”

Listen below.

Leave The Light On is out 4/1 via Royal Mountain Records.