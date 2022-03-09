Sigrid – “It Gets Dark”

New Music March 9, 2022 3:01 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Sigrid – “It Gets Dark”

New Music March 9, 2022 3:01 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Its somehow been three years since Sigrid released her debut album Sucker Punch, one of the most appealing and invigorating pop albums in recent memory. But the young Norwegian singer has continued to release new singles including “Mirror,” “Burning Bridges,” and the recent Griff collab “Head On Fire.” Today she’s back with a bombastic inspirational pop track called “It Gets Dark,” on which she responds to adversity by looking on the bright side: “It gets dark so I can see the stars.” Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

4 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

4 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest