Sigrid – “It Gets Dark”
Its somehow been three years since Sigrid released her debut album Sucker Punch, one of the most appealing and invigorating pop albums in recent memory. But the young Norwegian singer has continued to release new singles including “Mirror,” “Burning Bridges,” and the recent Griff collab “Head On Fire.” Today she’s back with a bombastic inspirational pop track called “It Gets Dark,” on which she responds to adversity by looking on the bright side: “It gets dark so I can see the stars.” Listen below.